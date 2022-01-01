Secrets of the Dead: Decoding Hieroglyphics, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

The first modern translation of Egyptian hieroglyphics happened 200 years ago. How was the ancient code cracked? Today, archaeologists are busy translating hieroglyphics from an important scribe’s tomb, its walls covered from floor to ceiling with symbols thousands of years old. This new research is giving archaeologists a better understanding of life in ancient Egypt. Wednesday night at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.