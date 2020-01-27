Secrets of the Dead: Bombing Auschwitz, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Secrets of the Dead explores this dilemma through dramatic recreations of arguments that took place on both sides of the Atlantic and first-hand testimony from historians, survivors and expert voices. January 27, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Tune in Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.