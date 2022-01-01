Secrets of Sacred Architecture, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

For most of America’s history, sacred buildings represented our greatest feats of innovative engineering and artistic design. For a time, America’s tallest structure and its largest-capacity building were churches, and a Maryland church organ was the most complex machine. Unlock the elements of design that make these structures so fascinating and unveil the meaning in religious architecture. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.