Highclere Castle might be famous for being the backdrop to the world’s most successful costume drama, but behind the doors of this fairy tale castle still lives a real Lord and lady. It’s been the seat of the Carnarvon family for the last 300 years and it’s steeped in history. Tune in Friday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.