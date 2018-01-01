Second to None, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Most high schools have a band, but few can compare to the Liberty High School Grenadiers (Bethlehem, PA). Three hundred members strong, this locally-revered, world-renowned musical institution wears red coats, brass buttons, and bearskins. They perform for Presidents and Queens. In their arms, they carry sousaphones and bagpipes. In their hearts, they carry tradition. Tune in Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.