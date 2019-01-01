School Board Meeting to Air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

In lieu of Northern Soundings, KUAC FM will air the “back to school” edition of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board meeting. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.
