KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Radio / School Board Meeting to Air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

School Board Meeting to Air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Fairbanks North Star Borough School BoardIn lieu of Northern Soundings, KUAC FM will air the “back to school” edition of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board meeting. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.