Save the Date: Downton Abbey Movie Premiere Planned for September!

OK all you diehard Downton fans: KUAC is working hard to present a screening of the new Focus Features film, “Downton Abbey,” Sept. 17 at Regal Goldstream Cinemas. We’ve locked in the date and are figuring out the details, so stay tuned for how to participate. Special thanks to Cook, Schuhmann & Groseclose (CSG) for sponsoring this exciting event! Watch the trailer to see how Downton prepares for a royal visit from King George V and Queen Mary in 1927.