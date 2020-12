Phillip Glass’s Satyagraha is KUAC FM’s opera Sunday at noon. Satyagraha, a Sanskrit word meaning truth force, looks at Mahatma Gandhi’s early years in South Africa and his development of non-violent protests as a political tool. The story moves back and forth through Gandhi’s life, with the flow of time, words and music creating a hypnotic experience. Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.