Santa Claus Expresses Love for KUAC

Santa Claus of North Pole paid a recent visit to KUAC, recording a community ID while in the FM studio.

Santa (his legal name) is an advocate for children’s issues and appreciates public broadcasting for informing, educating and entertaining children, adults and seniors. He is an avid watcher of PBS programming.

“It’s well worth supporting,” he said. With past employment in public broadcasting (Telluride, Colorado), Santa immediately connected with KUAC upon moving to North Pole several years ago. He is a North Pole City Councilman and was appointed by the Governor to serve on the Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission.

UAF Photo by JR Ancheta.