Closing out Royal Opera’s suite of productions is Camille Saint-Saëns’s grand opera Samson et Delila, directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Richard Jones. Elīna Garanča stars as the Philistine Dalila, SeokJong Baek as the inspiring Jewish hero Samson and Antonio Pappano conducts the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream stream online.