Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Vancouver, Canada, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

A cosmopolitan city located on the edge of the wilderness, Vancouver offers both natural and urban beauty. On my trip, I trekked through scenic Stanley Park, hopped aboard a floatplane for stunning tour of the city, followed by landing on a mountain lake. Back in the city, just minutes away, I also discovered the unique shops of Granville Market, tasted local salmon at a First Nations restaurant, and so much more. Here's why Vancouver is a place to love.