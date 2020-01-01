Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: The Southern Finger Lakes, NY, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

At the Corning Museum of Glass, Samantha starts off her visit to Crystal City by learning about the history of glass and why Corning is the center of the glass world. Heading to Bath, Samantha goes on a cemetery tour, get introduced to “English-cut” donuts, and discovers why the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum is a little-known American treasure. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.