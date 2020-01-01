Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: The Coastline of Maine, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Samantha takes a road trip to Bar Harbor, enjoys breath-taking views from Acadia National Park and takes a cruise through Bass Harbor soaking in the sights of Desert Island and Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse. Back on the main land, Samantha learns about “junk sculpting” from steampunk sculptor, Ernie Abdelnour, samples the house specialty at Flo’s Hot Dogs, and wraps up her visit at a lobster picnic with her family at Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.