Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Sonoma County, California, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

A road trip along the Sonoma coastline enables Samantha to learn about sustainability efforts along the Pacific coast and what to look for off the beaten path. From there it’s a visit to the Charles M. Schulz Museum where Samantha talks “Peanuts” with Charles’ widow, Jeannie. She also gets to meet a local wine maker’s family and learn about the famous Sonoma wine. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.