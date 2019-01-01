Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Seoul, South Korea, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Seoul, South Korea is considered one of the greatest success stories of the 20th and 21st Centuries. From architecture to dining traditions, you’ll find the ancient juxtaposed with the modern, and in Seoul, it just works. Seoul thrives on rituals and traditions, all while embracing its place in a fast-changing world. Here’s why Seoul is a place to love. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.