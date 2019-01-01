Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Santa Fe, NM, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

I’m in a city that began as the original cultural crossroads of the United States. Santa Fe is home to a confluence of Native American, Spanish, western and eastern influence. Here, traditions are strong and artistic boundaries are pushed. Out of all the places I’ve traveled, I return here again and again. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.
