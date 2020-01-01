Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Sailing The British Virgin Islands, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Samantha goes sailing around the historic British Virgin Islands with Capt. Lisa Roland and learns sailing essentials while at sea. During her island visit, Samantha plants coconut trees in Spring Bay, hikes through the Baths, (a Caribbean natural wonder), and experience freshly made conch ceviche from “Conch Island”. Finishing off her trip, Samantha and Capt. Lisa snorkel at one of BVI’s top snorkel sites, the Indians. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.