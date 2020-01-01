Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Phoenix, Arizona, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

At the Desert Botanical Garden, Samantha takes in the stunning beauty of wildflowers and blooming cactus along the Sonoran Desert trail. Then it’s a visit to the popular Breadfruit & Rum Bar, where Samantha samples unique Jamaican dishes and carefully concocted rum cocktails. From there, Samantha heads to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Taliesin West, which served as Frank Lloyd Wright’s breath-taking winter home and architectural school. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.