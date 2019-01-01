Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Naples and Paradise Coast of Florida, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Known for thousands of miles of coastline, Florida’s sugar-fine sand beaches and sunshine attract over 110 million visitors annually. In the quest for the ultimate beach vacation, it’s important not to overlook what was there before. From wildlife to indigenous peoples, there’s so much more to Southwest Florida than meets they eye. And while there’s lots of history here, the Sunshine State’s future is looking as bright as ever. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.