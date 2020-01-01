Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Miami, Florida, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

At Wynwood Walls, Samantha tours this unique outdoor destination featuring huge, colorful street murals by artists from around the globe. In Little Haiti, Samantha meets Chef BJ and samples his tasty Haitian style BBQ. Launching from the Miccosukee reservation, Samantha takes an airboat tour through the heart of the Everglades where she discovers the indigenous wildlife, and learns the history of the area. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.