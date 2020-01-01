Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Lakes & Mountains of New Hampshire, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Visiting her hometown state, Samantha arrives on Lake Winnipesaukee aboard the M/S Mount Washington and goes straight to Funspot, the world’s largest arcade. From here, she continues her tour of the Lakes Region by taking a loon-spotting cruise on Squam Lake. Samantha concludes her trip on a Cog Railway ride to the summit of Mount Washington. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.