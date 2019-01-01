Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Lafayette and Cajun Country, LA, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Welcome to the heart of Cajun Country. It’s a place where you’re never far from a good dance, fantastic live music, great food and one of America’s best-preserved and most unique cultures. Cajun Country clearly moves to its own beat. Here, hospitality isn’t a travel buzzword, but a way of life. It’s easy to see why Lafayette and Cajun Country are a place to love. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.