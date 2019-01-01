Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Hong Kong, China, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Hong Kong is truly dazzling, with soaring modern skyline surrounded by spectacular nature. However, once you start wandering through the city, you’ll find tucked away in corners with gems waiting to be discovered. From traditional restaurants to artists who don’t take themselves too seriously, Hong Kong is an ultra-modern city with a personality all its own. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.