Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Hill Country, Texas, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

On my trip, I visited a wildflower seed farm that produces fields of stunning wildflowers, tasted fine cuisine at a farm-to-table German bistro, two-stepped with a cowboy at historic Gruene Hall, and ate strudel at the oldest bakery in the state. Here’s why Texas Hill Country is a place to love. Tune in tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.