Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Charleston, South Carolina, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

The Holy City certainly has quite the history, as Samantha takes a walking tour through its hidden alleyways and the French Quarter. Other adventures include a lesson in blacksmithing and woodworking; rice harvesting; and a traditional gourmet dinner at Revival, where the focus is on rice and other low country traditional recipes. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.