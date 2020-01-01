Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Budapest, Hungary, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Everyone has heard of Budapest, but few can grasp its magnificence. It’s a captivating city with a confluence of history, art and music. As one of Europe’s largest cities, it boasts an exuberant energy that must be felt to be believed. It’s a powerhouse of grand experiences that range from the worldly to the local, from the deeply emotional to the joyous. Budapest is a place to love. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.