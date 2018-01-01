Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Brooklyn, New York, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

As one of the five boroughs in the US’s largest city, Brooklyn is actually quite huge. In fact, if it wasn’t under the umbrella of New York City, it would be the 4th largest American city all on its own! Don’t let the size alarm you—this borough has a low-key, neighborhood vibe that’s devoid of that Manhattan hustle. Add in diverse neighborhoods, great food and unexpected businesses, and Brooklyn is a place to love. Tune in tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.