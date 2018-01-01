Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Big Sur and Monterey, California, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

There’s nothing like road tripping the Pacific Coast Highway. My favorite section? The picturesque drive from Monterey to Big Sur. Along the way, I learn about underwater sea life at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, then pay a visit to the “Artichoke Center of the World.” In Carmel by the Sea, I shadow a 14-year-old beekeeper who took a homework assignment to a full-fledged family business. Throw in an incredible bike ride followed by a ping-pong game with epic views, and you’ll see why Monterey and Big Sur are places to love. Tune in tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.