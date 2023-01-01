Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Belfast and Antrim Coast, Northern Ireland, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Samantha begins her tour of Northern Ireland with a moving stop at the Peace Wall in East Belfast. From there, she heads to Titanic Quarter where she learns about what made the shipbuilders and ships of Belfast famous including the most famous ship in history, the Titanic. Sam heads to Glenarm Castle for high tea, followed by an afternoon of Blokarting on the ruins of the Dunlace Castle. Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.