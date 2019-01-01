Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Baltimore, Maryland, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Baltimore is more than a city. It’s a tapestry of tight neighborhoods, giving travelers an exceptional diversity of experiences. This city boasts resilience and a DIY spirit that’s infectious. Yes, Baltimore has overcome incredible challenges, but what should be more well-known and revered is its place in American history, and its unique brand of easy going urban hospitality. See why Baltimore, Maryland is a place to love! Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.