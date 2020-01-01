Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Auckland, New Zealand, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Samantha sails Auckland Harbor aboard the 2007 America’s Cup winning Team New Zealand sailboat and talks with Peter Lester, a former cup competitor, coach and current sailing commentator. From there, Samantha heads to Piha Beach where she chats with teen surfing champion, Gabby Paul, before taking to the water boarding waves herself. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.