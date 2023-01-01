Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Ruth Stone was a promising young poet when her husband suddenly committed suicide. Destitute, with three daughters to support, she traveled the country teaching, but always returned to her farmhouse in Vermont. Using animation by granddaughter Bianca Stone, archival footage, and candid interviews with Ruth, her family, and other poets, the film is an intimate portrait of a great American poet. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.