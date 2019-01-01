Rudy Krejci Remembered in Northern Soundings, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Northern Soundings will salute the life and contributions of the late Rudy Krejci. As a young man in Czechoslovakia at the end of World War II, Rudy Krejci came under fire from retreating Nazis. He later drew the ire of Czech Communists and went into hiding for five years. After a daring escape to Austria, Rudy earned his doctorate in philosophy and emigrated to the U.S. He was told by UA President Ernest Patty the school would never need a philosophy program, so he began his academic career at UA teaching Russian and German. But he persevered and eventually established a philosophy department, the UAF Socratic Society and the College of Arts and Sciences. He also helped secure the legacy of scientists fired from UA over opposition to Project Chariot. A celebration of his life is planned for May 5. Join Host Robert Hannon Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online or KUAC TV 9.6.