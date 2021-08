The Russian-language opera, based on the controversial poem of the same title by Mikhail Lermontov, was composed by composer, conductor, pianist, and pedagogue Anton Rubinstein (of no relation to pianist Arthur Rubinstein). This performance is conducted by Paul Daniel and stars Alexandros Stavrakakis (Prince Gudal), Ray Chenez (The Angel), Evgenia Muraveva (Tamara), and Nicolas Cavallier (The Demon). Listen Sunday at noon to KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.