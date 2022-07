This dark and thrilling work brings us powerful men and strong women who negotiate their relationships as desires of the heart that clash with rank and duty. This production features Gianluca Margheri as Bajazet, James Laing as Tamerlano, and Niamh O’Sullivan as Asteria, with Peter Whelan at the podium. Listen to KUAC 89.9 FM Sunday at noon, set your television to KUAC TV 9.6 or stream online.