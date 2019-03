Northern Soundings Host Robert Hannon interviews Ron Inouye. Ron came to Alaska as an educator, became an archivist and remains a champion for preserving Alaska’s history. He talks about his Japanese ancestors, the contributions of the Japanese in Alaska and the sorry period in U.S. history when Japanese-Americans were forcefully relocated in camps. Listen Tuesday night at 7 on KUAC FM,KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.