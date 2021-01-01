Roadtrip Nation: Trailblazing, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

The team hears how Anel Perez, an Amazon solutions architect, went from working eighty hour weeks at multiple jobs to getting hired at one of the nation’s premier tech companies. Later, they meet with political campaign manager Andre Carroll and hear his story of how his own life struggles have fueled his desire to make the world a better place. Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.