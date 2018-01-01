Roadtrip Nation: Small Town Tech, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

When most people think of innovative tech hubs, they’re more likely to picture Silicon Valley than a small town. But a lot of innovation is happening outside of big cities. In Roadtrip Nation: Small Town Tech, three young people from Yuma, Arizona set out to explore the opportunities available to them in their backyards and beyond. They speak to people who didn’t let the size of their hometown determine the boldness of their ambitions-and realize building a better future can just as easily start at home as in a thriving city center. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.