Roadtrip Nation: Native Way Forward, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

For too long, TV and film have depicted Native American experiences in the past tense. It’s time to shine a light on the present-day lives of Native young adults, and explore what’s possible for their futures. In Roadtrip Nation’s newest documentary – led by director Ryan RedCorn – Native leaders are telling their stories in their own words, and illuminating the path for Native youth everywhere. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.