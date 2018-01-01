Roadtrip Nation: Degree of Impact, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

It’s often seen as an accomplishment reserved for scholars in the ivory towers of academia, but contrary to popular belief, a doctorate has practical, real-world applications. Come along for the ride as Crystal, Jason, and Kylie – students pursuing doctoral degrees-travel across the country to talk to professionals who are putting their doctorates to work. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.