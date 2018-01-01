Roadtrip Nation: Changing Gears, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Roadtrip Nation: Changing Gears dispels long-held perceptions of auto technician work, opening up the hood on a rapidly accelerating industry that’s driven by advanced training, specialized skills, and mastery of today’s most cutting-edge technology. A look at this trade through the eyes of three young aspiring technicians – and the established professionals whom they seek out for advice. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.