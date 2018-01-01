Road at Suntrana is KUAC’s 2018 Poster

David Mollett’s “Road at Suntrana” has been named the 2018 poster for KUAC. A poster signing event is scheduled for Saturday, March 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at Well Street Art Co., 1304 Well Street. For more information about posters, call 474-7279.

David Mollett, Alaskan Painter and Printmaker, is 2018 KUAC Poster Artist

David Mollett is a painter and printmaker working with strongly delineated form, light and expressive color to create landscapes of Alaska’s wilderness. In the 1970s he painted Fairbanks cityscapes and the hills and the rivers near town. By the 1980s, he moved on to the dramatic scenery of Denali National Park, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Nome and other remote areas of Alaska. He completes his landscapes in the field, using up to six-foot canvases. Printmaking, both relief and intaglio, is another aspect of his work. Mollett has created a dozen “One Percent for Art” projects for public spaces throughout Alaska. He recently completed a 9×30-foot painting, Rainbow Creek, for the Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage. He is currently working in collaboration with Jessie Hedden on two very large stained glass pieces for the Margaret Murie Building at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Mollett was born in Portland, Oregon, and raised in Fairbanks from the age of 10. He attended local schools and Lathrop High School, graduating in 1968. He completed his B.A. in art at Reed College in 1975 and studied at the New York Studio School of Painting and Sculpture. He has exhibited solo 28 times and has participated in group exhibitions throughout the United States and Europe. Mollett is a Professor of Art at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Art Department where he teaches printmaking and drawing. Last year he was on sabbatical, which included a six-month stay in Southern France where he painted the countryside surrounding Pont-du-Gard not far from Aviginon. He also owns Well Street Art Company, an artist studio and gallery building in Fairbanks. He is a member of the artist co-op, Bowery Gallery in Chelsea in New York City where his fifth solo show took place this past January. He has an exhibit of his French paintings planned for Well Street Art in March.

“Road at Suntrana” captures the beauty of the northeastern edge of Denali National Park and Preserve in a distinctive way known only to Mollett. KUAC is privileged to share this work as our 2018 poster.

Call 474-7279 to order posters. For each $50 (or more) donation, donors will receive a poster. Attend the March 3rd poster signing event from noon to 4 p.m. at Well Street Art Co. to have David Mollett personalize your poster.