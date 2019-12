St. Olaf Christmas Festival brings us a service in song and word. This has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations, and includes hymns, carols, choral works and orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra. Valerie Kahler shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite. Today at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.