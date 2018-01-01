Ride, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Do you remember your first carousel ride? Wendy Kirbey does, and when her hometown needed an economic boost she had an idea: build a carousel, from scratch, using old world craftsmanship. See how this idea transforms the community when a group of dedicated volunteers design, hand carve and paint all of the animals needed to complete what many believe will be the most beautiful carousel ever created. Tune in Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.