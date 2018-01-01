Rick Steves’ Travel as a Political Act, Sunday at 6 p.m. on KUAC TV

Rick Steves believes there’s more to travel than good food and fun in the sun. Travelers who “travel as a political act” can have the time of their lives and come home smarter, with a better understanding of today’s world. In his inspirational lecture, Rick explains how, when we venture thoughtfully out of our comfort zone, we gain an empathy for the other 96 percent of humanity and come home with the greatest of all souvenirs: a broader perspective. Tune in Sunday night at 6 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.