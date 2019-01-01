Rick Steves: Cruising the Mediterranean, Sunday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Rick sails from Barcelona to Athens, with exciting stops along the way in the French Riviera, Rome, Naples and more. Rick’s goal is to explore the ins and outs and pros and cons of this popular travel option. Throughout the course of his travels, he’s captivated by some of the great ports of the Mediterranean – savoring iconic sights, romantic island getaways, and lazy time on the beach. He also learns how to make the most of the cruising experience, while taking advantage of his limited time on shore. In addition to highlighting all the benefits of cruising, Rick also points out the downsides, such as the inevitable congestion and commercialism that comes with mass tourism. Sunday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.