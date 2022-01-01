Rick Steves Art of Europe: The Renaissance, Sunday at 6 p.m. on KUAC TV

Around 1400, Europe rediscovered the aesthetics of ancient Greece and Rome. This rebirth of classical culture showed itself in the statues, paintings, and architecture of Florence, then spread to Spain, Holland, Germany, and beyond. The Renaissance – from art-loving popes to Leonardo’s Mona Lisa and Michelangelo’s David – celebrated humanism and revolutionized how we think about our world. Sunday night at 6 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.