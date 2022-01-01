Rick Steves Art of Europe: The Middle Ages, Sunday at 6 p.m. on KUAC TV

After Rome fell, Europe spent a thousand years in its Middle Ages. Its art shows how the light of civilization flickered in monasteries and on Europe’s fringes: Christian Byzantium, Moorish Spain, and pagan Vikings. Then, around A.D. 1000, Europe rebounded. The High Middle Ages brought majestic castles, radiant Gothic cathedrals, and exquisite art that dazzled the faithful and the secular alike. Sunday night at 6 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.