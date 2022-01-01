Rick Steves Art of Europe: Ancient Rome, Sunday at 6 p.m. on KUAC TV

The Romans gave Europe its first taste of a common culture—and awe-inspiring art. From its groundbreaking architecture to its statues, mosaics, and frescos, Rome engineered bigger and better than anyone before. At its peak, the Roman Empire was a society of unprecedented luxury, with colossal arenas for entertaining the masses and giant monuments to egotistical emperors. And then it fell. Sunday night at 6 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.