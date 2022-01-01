Rick Steves Art of Europe: Baroque, Sunday at 6 p.m. on KUAC TV

In the 1600s and 1700s, the art of “divine” kings and popes – and of revolutionaries and Reformers – tells the story of a Europe in transition. In the Catholic south, Baroque bubbled over with fanciful decoration and exuberant emotion. In the Protestant north, art was more sober and austere. And in France, the excesses of godlike kings gave way to revolution, Napoleon, and cerebral Neoclassicism. Sunday night at 6 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.